Xenia woman dies in crash

XENIA — A Xenia woman died after a two-vehicle crash in Spring Valley Township early Friday.

According to WDTN and Xenia police, the crash occurred at 12:46 a.m. on U.S. 42 north of Richland Road in Spring Valley Township.

An initial investigation indicates that the crash happened as a Subaru Forester crashed into a Ford F250. The driver of the Forester was traveling in the wrong direction of traffic — northbound in the southbound lanes — along the state route as the driver of the Ford was traveling southbound, according to officials.

The driver of the Forester, Ashley Lewis, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Ford was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital with critical injuries.

The crash is being investigated further by the Xenia Post.

Our partners at WDTN contributed to this story.