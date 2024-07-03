One dead, another injured in crash

XENIA — One man was killed and another critically injured in a single-vehicle crash in Xenia Township Tuesday.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. at Wilberforce Clifton Road and Charleton Mill Road. There were four occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Two passengers, Luv Phillips, 27, and Brian Ellis, 20, were ejected from the vehicle. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. Ellis was transported by air ambulance to a local hospital for critical injuries.

The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol told WDTN that an initial investigation revealed that a Dodge Durango traveled off the roadway, striking a tree, a utility box, a traffic signpost, and a guardrail and then continued across the road until it struck a ditch that launched the vehicle into the air across Charleton Mill Road into another ditch. The vehicle overturned as it came to rest.

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger were treated at the scene for minor injuries. The intersection was closed as crews addressed the crash.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Xenia Township Fire and EMS, Care Flight Air & Mobile Services, Greene County Coroner’s Office, and Sandy’s Towing all assisted at the scene.

