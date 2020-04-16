Xenia grad chosen for BGSU peer leader program

BOWLING GREEN — Katie Laney has been chosen to serve as a peer leader for the summer and upcoming academic year at Bowling Green State University’s College of Business.

The 2019 graduate of Xenia High School is actively engaged in the college of business. On campus, she is involved in the Business District and Women in Business Leadership.

Peer leaders are selected as ideal student role models and carry out the important responsibility of being a mentor to incoming business students. The role of the peer leader is to assist new business students with the transition to college life, beginning the summer before they arrive on campus for fall classes and continue throughout the academic year.

“We are pleased Katie was selected for the peer leader program,” said Ray Braun, dean of the BGSU College of Business. “Peer leaders are high achieving, very active students who serve as role models and mentors to our new freshmen class. They help our new students feel more comfortable and college-ready as they arrive on campus in the fall.”

Once peer leaders are chosen, they go through an extensive series of training workshops conducted by the dean and faculty members. They are assigned a number of incoming freshmen whom they contact via email during the summer to answer questions, provide resource information, and help transition them to college life. The freshmen meet their peer leader during freshmen opening day activities in late August.