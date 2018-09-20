Beans, beans and more beans

JAMESTOWN — Beans will take center stage in Greene County this weekend as the Jamestown Lions Club hosts its annual festival.

Running Friday, Sept. 21 and Saturday, Sept. 22, the downtown Jamestown event will feature a plethora of beans, pork loin sandwiches and other yummy food, along with rids and games for the kids and lots of chances to win prizes.

The bean tent opens 4 p.m. Friday and will be followed by opening ceremonies 5 p.m. and the announcing of the queen 5:15 p.m. She and the court will be crowned 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Saturday fun starts with the Silvercreek Fire Department pancake breakfast 7-11 a.m. and the 7th Annual Cancer Care Walk 9 a.m. The bean tent opens 11 a.m.

Afternoon action includes includes the Sensations 4 p.m., Greeneview High School band and guard 4 p.m. and the parade 5:30 p.m.

The Lions Club Big Raffle takes place 10 p.m. center stage.

In addition to the food and vendors, there will also be arts and crafts boots, BINGO, and the ham and turkey wheel spin.

