Cedarville roundup: Entz becomes G-MAC Indoor hurdles champion

ASHLAND — David Entz tied the second-fastest 60 meter hurdles time in Cedarville track and field history to win the event at the G-MAC Indoor Championship on Saturday

The junior from Whitewater, Kansas, was clocked in 8.06 seconds — just 0.01 off the CU record.

The 4 x 400 meter relay foursome of Trey Gruet, Jaden Johnson, Ben Hulbert, and Jeremy Johnson placed third in 3:14.43 to take nearly three seconds off of the school record.

Ramen Felumlee finished third in the mile in 4:07.78 — No. 5 on the Jackets’ Top 10.

On Friday, the distance medley relay team of Felumlee, Ben Place, Braedon Killion, and Evan Leist took third in a time of 9:51.08.

Entz and Felumlee as well as the DMR and 4 x 400 relay units all met the NCAA Division II provisional qualifying standard in their respective events.

Cedarville finished seventh in the 12-team field with 35 points. Findlay repeated as champion and was followed by Tiffin and Ashland in the standings.

Men’s basketball season ends at Hillsboro

HILLSDALE, Mich. — No. 3 seed Hillsdale overpowered No. 6 Cedarville in a G-MAC Men’s Basketball Quarterfinal 87-57 played at Potter Arena to end the season for the Yellow Jackets.

Jayvon Maughmer poured in a game-high 24 points as the only player in double figures for the Cedarville, which finishes the year with an 18-11 record.

Cedarville took its last lead with 8:30 left in the first half when Maughmer converted two free throws to go up 19-17.

The Chargers, ranked No. 23 in NABC Division II, scored the next ten points to fuel a 17-2 explosion and never trailed again.

The hosts led 37-27 at the intermission and then put 50 points on the board in the second half to pull away.

Stinger Notes: The Yellow Jackets made ten three-pointers – their 23rd game of ten or more triples. … CU entered the post-season No. 2 in Division II averaging 11.4 treys made per game. … Maughmer scored in double figures the last 17 games of the season (18.6 ppg). … Jacob Drees, who leads the league in rebounding (9.3 rpg), totaled 12 double-doubles and a triple-double. … Drees also topped the team in field goal percentage (.546), assists (117), and blocks (40). … Cedarville will return its top eight scorers for the 2023-24 campaign.

Yellow Jackets’ softball rallies to gain Battle split

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Lady Jackets came up with two runs in the seventh inning on Saturday to edge Davenport 3-2 in the final game of the Blue Bridge Battle.

McKendree outlasted Cedarville 10-8 in eight innings in the first contest of the day at the Deaconess Sports Park.

Trailing 2-1 in the nightcap, the Jackets struck for two runs after the first batter was retired in the seventh inning.

Mariah Wallace reached on an error and Sophia Hevel came in as a pinch runner.

Kaley Clark delivered an RBI double, moved to third on Camryn Taktak’s infield single, and came home with a go ahead run on a wild pitch.

Winning pitcher Emily Blake (1-1) allowed two earned run in six innings. Adaline Ziehmer pitched the seventh to get the save for the Jackets, 3-5 overall.

The opener was a rematch against a McKendree club that hammered CU 18-0 in the first game of the season eight days earlier.

The Jackets erased a 6-0 deficit to force extra innings, but came up short. Wallace hammered a grand slam while Dana Bertke added three hits including a double and two runs scored.