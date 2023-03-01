Central State roundup: Lady Marauders beat Allen in SIAC Tournament

SAVANNAH, Georgia — The Central State Lady Marauders advanced in the SIAC tournament with a 79-68 victory over Allen on Monday.

Central State jumped out to an 8-0 lead and took a 18-6 advantage heading into the second quarter. After being held to one field goal in the first 10 minutes of play, AU bounced back to narrow the gap to seven at half as the Lady Marauders went into the locker room with a 32-25 lead.

In a back-and-forth third quarter, the three point shot began to fall for both teams. CSU went three for six from beyond the arc while AU shooters made four of seven from beyond the arc. Back-to-back baskets by Layla Turner helped CSU remain ahead with a 54-53 lead entering the fourth.

Leading for three quarters, CSU found themselves down by three with 5:18 left in the game after three-point makes by Keyshuna Fair and Destinee Jamison-Whitfield. Facing the deficit, the CSU defense stepped up and held AU to just one free throw in the final five minutes of the game while mounting a 10-0 run to regain control of the game. CSU forced six AU turnovers down the stretch while converting eight of 10 free throw attempts to seal the victory.

AU finished the game with 28 turnovers as CSU held a 30-15 edge in points scored off giveaways.

Kailyn Nash, who was recognized as an All-SIAC First Team selection prior to Monday’s game, led CSU with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. CSU guard Naomi Shorts finished with 15 points and four assists. Dashanti Miller led all players with 17 rebounds along with 14 points. Laurene Tere had 14 points and four steals.

Fair led AU with 18 points. Jamison-Whitfield finished with 12 points.

CSU continues SIAC tournament play on Wednesday against top-seeded Tuskegee at noon.

Men’s basketball loses to Benedict in opening round of SIAC Tournament

SAVANNAH, Georgia — The 2022-2023 season came to an end for Central State in a 79-67 loss to Benedict in Saturday’s opening round of the SIAC tournament.

CSU trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. Down 65-52 with 7:23 to play, the Marauders crept back into contention as freshman Steven Key II scored seven straight CSU points.

Willie Jackson and Marcus Scott V each knocked down three pointers to cut the deficit down to three with 3:33 to play. Benedict responded as Dontavious King hit down back-to-back contested shots to give his team an eight point lead with 2:22 to go. CSU was unable to regain any momentum as the Marauders went 0-for-3 from the field along with two turnovers down the stretch.

The Marauders converted 20 of 46 shot attempts (43.6%) while making five of 18 three-pointers (27.8%). BC shooters were slightly better, shooting 30-for-61 (49.2%) and nine of 20 from three-point range (45.0%).

Key II led all players with 23 points. Raevon Thomas added 11 points and eight rebounds. 13 players on BC logged points led by King’s 15 off the bench.

The loss ends CSU’s season with an overall record of 5-23.