Day of Caring another success

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center recently held its 33rd Day of Caring Pancake Brunch.

The purpose of Day of Caring is to bring awareness of the homeless and hungry in the community. The center served 190 people whose support of ticket purchases along with sponsors will help provide funding for the home-delivered meal program. Day of Caring Sponsors included: Joe Mullins and Real Roots Radio; Bob Evans Farms; Reichley Insurance Agency; Pam and Bill Dean; Xenia Sand & Gravel; Marcia and George Whyde; Gail Fischer in Memory of Gene Fischer; ScreenPlay Printing; Dr. Paul Dillaplain; Nick’s Restaurant; Xenia Elks Lodge 668; and McIlvaine Realtors.

During the event, hygiene products were also collected for the Hygiene Pantry which supplies products to those in need.