Blue Streak time trial registration now open

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Registration for the 2023 Blue Streak Time Trial is open as officials commemorate the 25th anniversary of the event.

Time trials will occur on the second Tuesday of each month from April to October. The first time trial will kick off Tuesday, April 11 with the final taking place Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The cost is $10 per event or $65 for the season. Full-season registrations will be limited to 75 participants. Individual registrations for the remaining 2023 Blue Streak Time Trials will open the day after the previous month’s event and will be accepted up to a week before the event pending space available.

Blue Streak follows a 10-mile loop course clockwise around the Area A flight line perimeter roads. The flat course with few turns is one of the best in the nation, attracting riders from all parts of Ohio, and the neighboring states of Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Blue Streak is open to all ages and skill levels. Many base personnel, military, and civilians participate with overall participation exceeding 100 riders.

To register and for information on base access, visit https://bluestreaktt.com/events/.