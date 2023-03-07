Sports Digest — March 7, 2023

Schedule

Friday

High School

Wrestling

Boys

Greeneview, Legacy Christian at Division III State Tournament, 1 p.m. (at Schottenstein Center, Columbus)

Bellbrook, Carroll at Division II State Tournament, ~1:30 p.m. (at Schottenstein Center, Columbus)

Beavercreek at Division I State Tournament, ~3 p.m. (at Schottenstein Center, Columbus)

Girls

Carroll, Greeneview, Xenia at State Tournament, ~4:15 p.m. (at Schottenstein Center, Columbus)

Sunday

Wrestling

Briefs

Tournament tickets online only

All OHSAA sponsored events and tournaments have moved to online only ticket sales.

All tickets must be purchased prior to arriving at an event, which will be posted up to four days in advance of its start time if both competing teams are known.

The website where all events can be found is www.ohsaa.org/tickets . All sales are non-refundable except if an event is cancelled due to COVID-19.

Purchased tickets are sent as a PDF which may be used directly from a smartphone or printed.

Beavercreek holding baseball clinic

The 12th annual Beavercreek High School baseball clinic will take place on March 11 in the school’s main gymnasium.

The camp for ages 8-10 will take place from 9 – 11 a.m. and costs $30 per player. A 11-14 camp will be run from 1 – 3 p.m. and costs $40 per play. Payments may be made on the day of the camp.

Participants will take part in baseball drills with Beavercreek players and coaches as the instructors. All participants need to bring their own bat, glove and helmet.

PBR returns to Nutter Center

For the seventh time in the sport’s history, PBR’s (Professional Bull Riders) Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour will buck into the Nutter Center on March 18 for their only Ohio stop with the PBR Dayton Rumble.

Tickets for the one-day event are currently on sale and start at $15, taxes and fees not included. Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com and PBR.com, at the Nutter Center Box Office or by calling PBR customer service at 1-800-732-1727.

Various VIP sections are also available.

For more information about the PBR and to see the full 2023 PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour schedule, visit PBR.com.

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

