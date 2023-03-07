Four earn All—G-MAC basketball honors for Cedarville

CEDARVILLE — Jayvon Maughmer and Jacob Drees have been voted to the 2022-23 All-G-MAC Men’s Basketball Team, while Paige Garr and Lydia Sweeney have both been selected to the All-G-MAC Women’s Basketball Second Team.

Maughmer, a 6-foot-6 junior forward from Chillicothe, Ohio, earned a spot on the All-G-MAC First Team.

He started all 29 games leading the team in scoring at 17.8 points per game which ranked third in the league. Maughmer scored in double figures in each of the last 17 contests.

Drees, a 6-7 senior forward from Hilliard, Ohio, was named to the All-G-MAC Second Team and the All-Defensive Team.

He averaged 13.5 points while leading the team in field goal percentage (.546), rebounding (9.3), assists (117), and blocks (40).

Drees was No. 1 in the G-MAC in rebounding and second in field goal accuracy. He finished the season with 12 double-doubles and a triple-double.

Garr, a 5-foot-9 senior guard from Goshen, Ohio, started every game averaging 15.1 points while leading the team in field goal percentage (.492) and three-point percentage (.431).

She converted 51-of-55 shots from the charity stripe for a .927 accuracy – one made free throw shy of breaking the single-season school record.

Garr played in 109 games with 75 starts during her four-year career totaling 1,142 points as the 30th player in program history to join the 1,000 Point Club.

Sweeney, a 5-8 junior guard from Grand Island, N.Y., led the squad in scoring at 15.6 ppg as well as assists (71) and steals (52).

She led the G-MAC with a .885 free throw percentage which is the second-best mark in school history.

Lady Jackets softball open Spring Games with split

CLERMONT, Fla. — Cedarville split a pair of one-run decisions on the first day of play in The Spring Games on Monday at Legends Way Fields.

The Jackets clipped California PA, 4-3, and then were edged out by Millersville, 3-2.

In the first game, Faith Bergner and Dana Bertke ripped three hits apiece to lead the offense. Bertke singled in the go ahead run in the sixth inning to go along with a triple and a run scored.

Bergner doubled and scored a run. Kaley Clark, a Bellbrook native, added two hits with a stolen base and two RBI.

Winning pitcher Casey Bertke (3-1) went the distance with three strikeouts. Millersville tallied three unearned runs and held on to claim the second contest.

Camryn Taktak doubled in a run and Bergner contributed an RBI single for Cedarville. The Yellow Jackets are now 4-6 this season.