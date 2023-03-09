Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center March menu

XENIA — The Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center is open for lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday through Friday, except Thursday, when lunch begins 11 a.m. Open to the public, the main entree costs $3 with other items priced individually.

Note: The menu is subject to change due to short supply of products from the distributor. A la carte items include salads, chicken strips, French fries, onion rings, grilled cheese and more.

Current menu:

March 7: Mushroom hoagie, macaroni and cheese, stewed tomatoes.

March 8: Luncheon — mild sausage, cooked cabbage, potatoes O’Brien.

March 9: Beefy chili, cornbread, rotini.

March 10: Tuna casserole, peas, carrots.

March 13: Beef chili dog, potato rounds, baked beans.

March 14: Beef and noodles, broccoli, carrots.

March 15: Ham and beans, cornbread, spinach.

March 16: Polish sausage, whipped potatoes, sauerkraut.

March 17: Shepherd’s pie, cabbage, baked apples.

March 20: Chicken pot pie over biscuit, peas, peach cobbler.

March 21: Mini ham loaf, diced yams, roasted vegetables.

March 22: BBQ chicken, corn casserole, baked beans.

March 23: Stuffed peppers, mashed potatoes, stewed tomatoes.

March 24: Baked fish, wild rice, mixed vegetables.

March 27: Ham and potatoes, black beans, corn.

March 28: Swedish meatballs, egg noodles, baby carrots.

March 29: Pepper steak, hominy, Brussels sprouts.

March 30: Breaded chicken breast, parsley potatoes, Lima beans.

March 31: Fettuccine Alfredo with broccoli, garlic bread, cauliflower.