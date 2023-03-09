WILBERFORCE — It’s that time of year again and the nation’s first, private, historically black university will once again compete in The Home Depot Retool Your School (RTYS) campaign for 2023.

Each year, Wilberforce University connects with the national do-it-yourself company for the massive ReTool Your School project, a fun enterprise that gives the Bulldog community a chance to add spark to the grounds of the university.

Wilberforce is re-engaging students, alumni, staff, faculty, and friends in the friendly competition that can garner a maximum of $75,000 in upgrades at the campus. Wilberforce students will select the projects and those enhancements happen when the votes roll in.

In recent years, the campaign has brought new life to the university grounds. The votes have allowed the university to purchase new dormitory sinks and shower heads, outdoor benches, a beautiful pergola, garden refreshers, new flooring and more.

Volunteer associates from The Home Depot will again work with members of the campus and local communities to polish the Retool Your School project. The company has been involved with HBCUS in the Retool campaign since 2009.

Voting ends March 27 and can be done at https://retoolyourschool.com/vote/. Wilberforce will be found under the “Cluster 3” link.