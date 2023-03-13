CSU offers community health worker certificate

WILBERFORCE — Central State University is offering a community health worker certificate program at its Dayton location.

CSU and CareSource have developed a partnership that provides training services to community members who wish to earn the CHW certificate. CareSource has awarded a $200,000 grant to cover the cost of the program. The no-cost-to-student certificate program prepares students to work in varied settings, including community-based health and social service agencies, and home visitation programs.

“Ohio demonstrates a need for a pool of diverse healthcare workers to help address various health disparities within minority populations,” CSU President Dr. Jack Thomas said. “Our goal for this program is to provide a reliable pipeline of trained candidates for career opportunities within CareSource and the healthcare and Human Services field in general, and to have candidates complete the instruction and programming that will lead to healthcare-related certifications.”

A CHW provides services that help communities manage health and wellness. As a member of a multidisciplinary health care team, the CHW provides support services and help build trust and open lines of communication.

“CHWs are trained advocates in communities where they are connected by culture, language, or residence. They empower individuals to gain access to health and community resources through education, outreach, home visits, mentoring, and referrals,” said Central State University Director of Community Engagement and Business Partnerships Stephen Washington.

Graduates of the certificate program have diverse skills including interviewing, collecting data, obtaining vital signs, mentoring, providing client advocacy, providing referrals to community resources, care coordination, promoting basic health, and working with culturally diverse clients and community organizations.

Community health workers may work in a wide variety of settings that may include hospital systems, non-profit and faith-based organizations, public and private clinics, educational systems, learning extension centers, public agencies or even serving clients within their homes.

The 12 week course is offered in-person from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and a hybrid from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at CSU Dayton, 840 Germantown Street. For more information email swa[email protected] or call 937-376-6470.