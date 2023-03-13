Actors Unlimited presenting final play

XENIA — Actors Unlimited will present its sixth and final play, “Newsies JR,” at the Cedarville Opera House March 23-25.

Actors Unlimited was founded by Amy Prestridge — local director and former vocal music instructor — in response to a request from several students and parents in the area. Since its inception in 2019, Actors Unlimited has grown exponentially from where it first performed at the Xenia Area Community Theater in downtown Xenia.

There are now around 40 cast members ranging in ages from 13-18. With the current cast size, it has nearly outgrown its performance space.

While there is a fee to perform with Actors Unlimited, the show is also funded by proceeds from the previous four years of productions, as well as advertising and donations. According to Prestridge, they could not have given the actors such great equipment without the community help and support from local Xenia residents. Costumes were generously provided by Wagner Costume Collective, and photos are by Jaime Reed Photography, according to a release from the organization.

The cast has been practicing since late September and is excited to put on the final show before Prestridge retires as director and dissolves the organization.

There is one performance at 7 p.m. each day. Doors open for the 90-minute performance at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for students and seniors, and free for children ages 2 years old and under. The Cedarville Opera House is located 70 N Main St.