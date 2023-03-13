TCN moves youth services to Xenia

XENIA — TCN Behavioral Health Services began offering youth services at its 452 West Market Street location in Xenia on Monday.

“We’re excited about consolidating services at our 452 W Market Street, Xenia location,” said Chief Administrative Officer Lambi Gersos. “This allows TCN to have families receive services from youth and adult counselors, youth and adult psychiatrists, case managers and nurses in one convenient location.”

TCN’s consolidation of youth and adult services at the Xenia location will expand access for youth to services like Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and promotes efficient collaboration between multiple providers for youth clients. The transition enables families to benefit from TCN’s crossover programs that help young clients transition from youth to adult services, including the FIRST program and SPMI Case Management, according a release from TCN.

Founded in 1990, TCN Behavioral Health Services, Inc., is a comprehensive behavioral health agency dedicated to improving lives by providing clinically excellent and accessible behavioral health services. TCN provides mental health, substance use and psychiatric services for adults and youth in Champaign, Greene, Logan, Miami and Montgomery counties. For more information, call 937-376-8700 or visit www.tcn.org.