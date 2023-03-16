The new heavy-duty pumper, a 2022 Sutphen, can carry 750 gallons of water and flow 2,000 gallons per minute.

The new engine, ordered back in 2020, features LED headlights instead of halogen lights and cost more than $500,000. It will be housed at Fire Station 32 on West Second Street.

Photos by Karen Rase | Greene County News

Xenia Fire Division recently purchased a new engine. According to Capt. Greg Beegle, the engine has the ability to seat four firefighters and does not carry a generator. It has removable/washable seat covers to reduce firefighter exposure to carcinogens. Great efforts were taken to maximize storage space and the mounting of equipment is state of the art. There is storage for spare SCBA bottles over the rear wheels and a pull-out compartment for oil dry to apply to vehicle fluids on auto accidents.