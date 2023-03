Submitted | Jane Butler

Seven Cedarville High School students recently competed in Destination Imagination, a global competition that strives to enhance creativity and critical thinking skills. They competed against schools from Butler, Warren, and Greene counties at Lakota East Freshman High School and finished second in their division. Pictured (left to right) are Titus Rice, Abigail Conover, Gloria Lopez, Elyse Walker, Gabby Rupp, Elise Wiesert, and Mark Landon.