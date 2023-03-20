Registration opens for inaugural Museum Mile

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Lace up those sneakers.

Registration for the first Museum Mile, honoring the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force’s 100th anniversary, is underway.

Hosted by the Air Force Marathon, the one-mile, family-friendly event will take place May 11 at the museum and showcase three races: Open, women’s elite, and men’s elite. Races begin at 6:30 p.m.

Participants will follow a course winding through the museum grounds before finishing under the wing tips of historic aircraft at the air park.

Competitors must be four or older on race day to register for the open event. The cutoff is 14 and older on May 11 for an elite race. The cost is $25 through April 9 and $35 from April 10 until race day. Each one-mile finisher will receive a limited edition 16-ounce pint glass.

For more information about registration and race requirements, visit https://airforcemile.com.