Rotary hosts pancake day at fairgrounds

XENIA — Xenia Rotary is hosting it’s annual Pancake Day today from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greene County Fairground’s Assembly Hall, 120 Fairground Road.

The menu consists of pancakes, Bob Evans sausage links, orange juice, milk, and coffee. The event is free but donations are accepted and appreciated say event organizers.

“This is a community-wide event and people look forward to it all year round,” said Steve Brodsky, development director for the city of Xenia. “Rotary has been around more than 70 years. Proceeds from Pancake Day help support the Kevin Sonnycalb Memorial Fireworks and many other Rotarian projects.”

Xenia Rotary and its 65 members, help provide Christmas gifts for 100 underprivileged children in the Xenia area with donations totaling $25,000 a year, scholarships for kids/families, 4-H livestock purchases, and helps support youth soccer, baseball/football teams, and various local charities.

The group welcomes new members and meets every Tuesday at the Xenia Adult Recreation & Services Center, 338 S. Progress Drive, from 12-1 p.m. To learn more about the organization, visit www.xeniarotary.org.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.