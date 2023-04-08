Sports Digest: April 8, 2023

RESULTS

High Schools

Friday

Baseball

Bellbrook 9, Oakwood 5

A second straight victory over Oakwood gives Bellbrook an early leg up in the SWBL title race with a 2-0 record.

Benton Yoxtheimer had three RBI and a double, while Luke Bentis also drove in a pair.

Bellbrook is 5-3 overall.

Fairborn 3, West Carrollton 0

Two late runs backed up Brayden Harris’ shutout on the mound.

He struck out nine and allowed two hits.

Hayden Arndts, Jase Duncan, along with Harris, drove in the Fairborn runs.

The Skyhawks are 2-4 overall and 2-3 in league play.

West Liberty Salem 6, Greeneview 4

The first loss of the season for the Rams’ saw them give up five runs in the first inning and couldn’t extend a late rally after the tying run got to the plate.

Jarrod Mays hit his first home run of the season for Greeneview.

Troy 16, Xenia 4

Evan Harbison had two RBI and a triple in the league loss.

Xenia is 2-5 overall and 2-2 in the MVL.

Softball

Beavercreek 3, Beech 0

The Beavers started play at the Raptor Classic with Haley Ferguson throwing a one-hitter over five innings.

She also doubled as part of a two-hit game.

Beavercreek is 3-2 overall this season.

Fairborn 14, West Carrollton 0

Hailey Webb threw her second five-inning no-hitter of the season for the Skyhawks.

Emilee Walters and Kyleigh Cook both had two RBI.

Fairborn is both 5-1 overall and in league play.

Greeneview 9, West Liberty Salem 5

Four Rams’ hitters had three hits, while Sadie Trisel leading the way in a 3-for-3 game, scoring four runs with two RBI and two doubles.

Kennedy Dean, Madison Leslie and Emma Hassid joined Trisel’s hit total.

Greeneview is 5-0 in the OHC.

Tippecanoe 8, Xenia 3

Gracee Cassidy, Dakota Wagner and Kynnydy Lewis all had two hits in the loss.

Xenia is 3-5 overall and 2-4 in the MVL.

Boys volleyball

Beavercreek 3, Hilliard Darby 1

The Beavers recovered from an opening game loss to improve to 11-1 on the season. Kyle Deboer was filled the stat book by producing 12 kills, 11 digs, five blocks and three aces. Wyatt Jones added 15 kills.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

Baseball

Oakwood at Fairborn, 11 a.m.

Xenia at Beavercreek, 12 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Dayton Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Newark at Xenia, 12 p.m.

Summit Country Day at Bellbrook, 1 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Northmont, 1 p.m.

Softball

New Miami at Cedarville (DH), 11 a.m.

Beavercreek at Raptor Classic, 12 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Botkins, 12 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek at Hilliard Premiere, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Carlisle at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 5 p.m.

Triad at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Bradford, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Carlisle at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Fairbanks at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Fairborn at Troy, 5 p.m.

Triad at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Piqua at Xenia, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Cincinnati Country Day, 4 p.m.

Bellbrook at Eaton, 4:30 p.m.

Greenon at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Valley View, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton Massie at Greeneview, 4:30 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Urbana at Yellow Springs, 5 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Carroll at Springboro Quad Meet, 4:0 p.m.

Cedarville, Greeneview at OHC South Meet, 5 p.m.