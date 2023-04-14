GC Veterans Hall of Fame Induction to be held April 22

XENIA — The Greene County Veterans Service Commission will be holding its Greene County Veterans Hall of Fame, Class of 2023 induction ceremony on Saturday, April 22, in the Media Room, 571 Ledbetter Road.

Doors open at 1 p.m. and the ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m.

“The Greene County Veterans Hall of Fame seeks to recognize those Greene County veterans who have served in the military and then after completing their military service, went on to distinguish themselves by further service to their communities in may different ways,” said Timothy Espich, Greene County Veterans Services executive director.

Those being honored this year include: Karl L. Dickerson; Robert H. Doyle; Dr. Samuel C. Ellis; Gilbert Esparza; Paul Moyer; and Robert R. Stone.

Dickerson was an avid supporter of the US Navy, serving during the Vietnam era and was a Plank Owner of the USS Kitty Hawk. After retiring as a GM employee after 40 years, he worked as a chaplain for American Legion Post 95 and VFW Post 2402. His works spanned helping building churches in his teen years to planning the large addition to Dayton Avenue Baptist Church in his 70s. He was a regular volunteer for Hospice of Dayton, Habitat for Humanity, and the New Jasper Township Fire Department.

Doyle served in the US Navy Reserve and served on the USS Zellars DD777 and served during the Cuban missile conflict off the coast of Cuba. He later started his career as an insurance agent and was in the insurance industry for 28 years. He held many roles in the community and was elected state representative for Greene County and served for 10 years. Doyle was a Rotarian for more than 40 years and currently serves as president of the Beavercreek Economic Development Corporation.

Ellis was called to active duty in 1940 after obtaining his medical degree from The Ohio State University. He was deployed to Casablanca, Morocco, and served in the Tunisian Campaign, Army 2nd Corps. He helped eradicate the Bubonic plague in Casablanca. He was appointed surgeon of the North African Service Command under African Middle Eastern Theatre of Operations. After returning home, be became one of the founding partners of Medical Associates, one of the first group medical practices in the US. Ellis is also one of the founding fathers of Greene Memorial Hospital.

Esparza joined the Navy in 1978 and retired in 1993 due to combat injuries received during the Gulf War. Later he used his G.I. Bill benefits to attend Northern Kentucky University, majoring in criminal justice. He moved to Ohio and became a Greene County Adult Probation officer in 2007. He also became a member of the Veterans Treatment Court. Esparza is the founder of Warriors on Wheels, a cycling club for veterans. In 2022, he received the June Amstutz Outstanding Community Service Award.

Moyer completed barber college and attained a journeyman license after his discharge from the Air Force as an airman 1st class in the armament field. He purchased a six-chair barber shop that he ran for more than 38 years. He is a life member of the AMVETS, VFW, and the 01 Fashun Rod and Gun Club where he has been a range officer for 56 years. Moyer is a longtime member (38 years) of the Ohio Wander Freunde (a Volksmarch/walking club), and has walked 1,100 events and 19,000 kilometers.

Stone began working to serve his community at home after returning from Vietnam. After many years on boards, commissions, and city council, he became mayor of Beavercreek. He led relief efforts during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes which left many without electricity and water, declaring a state of emergency to help provide residents with the resources they needed. He established First Thursday sessions where residents, business owners, educators, and other community stakeholders work to build relationships to strengthen the community. He works to connect disabled veterans to organizations that provide mobility devices and service dogs.

This event is free and open to the public, refreshments will be served and dress is semi-formal. For more information, contact Tim Espich at 937-562-6029.

