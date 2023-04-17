Second Rams’ runner breaks school record —Sports Digest: April 17, 2023

WAYNESVILLE — Greeneview senior Noah Sylvester is the latest Rams athlete to topple a decades-old track and field school record.

Sylvester broke a mark which had stood since 1961 in the 1600-meter run. He ran the race in 4:32.17 at the Waynesville Invitational on Saturday to beat Ron Darding’s previous record by nearly 2.5 seconds.

Earlier this season, Archer Holston bested a 49 year old record in the 3200 meters and has since improved upon his time.

BRIEFS

Rams baseball ranked by coaches

Greeneview appears in the initial Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division III Top 20 poll released on Monday.

The Rams received 25 voting points and are in a tie for 13th with Wheelersburg.

Greeneview is 8-1 overall with all but one of its wins coming by at least five runs.

Division III

Place;School;Pts;Record

1;Fredericktown;265;10-0

2;Eastwood;257;11-0

3;Liberty-Benton;221;9-1

4;Labrae;134;10-1

5;Coldwater;131;8-1

6;Valley (Lucasville);121;8-2

7;South Range;65;8-1

8;Fairland;45;9-2

9;Ironton;42;7-1

10;Lakeview;35;8-1

11;Edison (Milan);30;8-3

12;Oak Harbor;29;9-2

13;Wheelersburg;25;8-4

13;Greeneview;25;8-1

15;West Jefferson;24;8-1

16;Harrison Central;21;8-3

17;Wayne Trace;19;8-1

18;Riverdale;18;8-1

19;Portsmouth;17;7-2

20;Kirtland;15;7-3

Other teams receiving votes (points): Otsego (10), Sandy Valley (9), Buckeye Trail (9), Wynford (7), West Liberty-Salem (6), Chagrin Falls (6), Huntington (3), Indian Lake (3), Columbus Academy (2), Brookville (1)

XACC hosting golf outing

Jasper Hills Golf Course will host the 2023 Spring Golf Outing for the Xenia Area Chamber of Commerce.

The event will be held on May 17. It will use a shotgun start format or four-player teams starting at 9 a.m. Practice areas will be free to all pre-registered players, and raffles and other contests will be held.

Cost for an individual player is $85 and teams will be $340. Registration deadline is May 5. For more information, see the XACC website at www.xacc.com .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

TUESDAY

Baseball

West Liberty Salem at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Legacy Christian at Emmanuel Christian, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Trotwood, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek at Northmont, 6 p.m.

Softball

Springboro at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Franklin, 5 p.m.

West Liberty Salem at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Northeastern at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Xenia at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Beavercreek at Wayne, 4 p.m.

Ross at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Fairborn at Butler, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Stebbins at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook, Legacy Christian, Xenia in Bellbrook Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Greeneview at Miami Trace Meet, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Badin at Carroll, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Beavercreek at Wayne, 5 p.m.

Carroll at CJ, 5 p.m.

Clinton Massie at Cedarville, 5 p.m.

Wilmington at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Xenia vs. Greenville, 5 p.m. (at Wright State)

Yellow Springs at Mechanicsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Bellbrook vs. Franklin, 7:30 p.m. (at Wright State)

Boys Lacrosse

Northmont at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Bellbrook at Edgewood, 7:45 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Lebanon at Bellbrook, 7:30 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 7:30 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Wayne, 5 p.m.

Bellbrook at Oakwood, 5 p.m.

Carroll at CJ, 5 p.m.

Cedarville at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Wilmington at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Greenville at Fairborn, 5 p.m.

Thurgood Marshall at Yellow Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis

Oakwood at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Tippecanoe at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Carroll at Tippecanoe, 4:15 p.m.

Greeneview at Cedarville, 4:30 p.m.

Fairborn at Sidney, 4:30 p.m.

Wayne at Yellow Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Bellbrook at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Mechanicsburg, 5 p.m.

Emmanuel Christian at Legacy Christian, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Carroll at Fenwick, 4:15 p.m.

Softball

Xenia at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Chaminade Julienne at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Carroll at Oakwood, 5 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

Tennis

Springboro at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Waynesville at Bellbrook, 4 p.m.

Greeneview at Eaton, 4 p.m.

Yellow Springs at Legacy Christian, 4 p.m.

Fenwick at Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Fairborn at Piqua, 4:30 p.m.

Butler at Xenia, 5:30 p.m.

Track and Field

Greene County Invitiational, 4:45 p.m. (at Beavercreek)

Boys Volleyball

Beavercreek at Centerville, 7 p.m.

McNicholas at Carroll, 7 p.m.

RESCHEDULING

Xenia baseball and softball hosting Sidney was moved from Monday to April 26. Middle school games against Fairborn moved from Monday to April 25.

Spring sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.