Cedarville teacher wins state award

CEDARVILLE — Walk into Rachael Sukel’s American history class at Cedarville Elementary School and it’s like opening a box of chocolates.

It’s a smorgasbord of schooling.

You’ll see students acting out plays in costumes, dancing, singing, and rapping songs together, writing break-up letters to King George III, hiking on an Underground Railroad simulation, and acting out First Amendment rights.

What you likely won’t encounter, however, is the traditional setting where kids are taking notes and then testing their memorization skills on a test.

In Sukel’s class, history comes alive.

That type of teaching is a big reason why Sukel — who teaches fourth and fifth graders — was named the Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding Teacher of American History in Ohio. She was nominated by Gayle Hartman of the Cedar Cliff Chapter of DAR. Hartman is a frequent visitor to Sukel’s classroom.

“She liked what she saw in the classroom and saw something in me, so she nominated me to be the Cedarville chapter’s representative for outstanding Ohio American history teacher,” Sukel said while admitting public attention tends to embarrass her.

So we will let Hartman take it from here.

“We most definitely feel and have also observed through working closely with her during Constitution Week activities that she exemplifies those qualities that DAR expects in an outstanding teacher of American history,” Hartman wrote in her nomination letter. “Mrs. Sukel models love of history, love of country, respect for the U.S. Constitution, and patriotism through her lessons and teaching practices.”

Sukel was a hesitant participant and said she didn’t expect to win.

“My reaction was surprise,” she said. “Because I love teaching, a lot of times for me I don’t feel I do anything extra special that other people aren’t doing. It made me feel good to know that people saw something in me. I really appreciate them nominating me.”

Sukel’s path to patriotic prowess started when she was a student. Her social studies experience consisted of taking notes, memorizing them, and then spewing the information back out during tests.

“I always knew I wanted to be a teacher,” Sukel said. “But going through social studies like that, I realized when I become a teacher I want the opportunity to teach social studies so that I can do it differently. Make it come to life. So the kids can connect with it and it’s something that they remember and has meaning instead of just memorizing and forgetting.”

In addition to the nomination letter, Sukel submitted a multiple-page dossier that included a detailed overview of what she does in her class and letters of recommendation from fellow Cedarville teachers.

“The fourth and fifth grade students adore Rachael and her classroom,” science teacher Stacey Teets wrote. “She works hard to make sure the students are adequately prepared for the standards set forth by the State of Ohio, including budgeting/economics and the locations of our 50 states, postal abbreviations and state capitals.”

Wrote math teacher Sheri Zaage, “There have been many teachers with whom I have worked during my 21 years of teaching and had the opportunity to teach history, and Rachael far outshines them all. Her work ethic and love for teaching this subject is evident to all who have had the privilege to benefit from her enthusiastic teaching.”

A perfect example is the current project about a Native American boy named Little Fox. The students take on the character of a native boy from the plains and make decisions on how to interact with Little Fox. It’s like a choose your own adventure book.

“They love it because they get to make different choices and based on the choice they make, different events happen,” Sukel said. “It’s pretty engaging.”

That’s what caught the eye of the Ohio DAR. Sukel said one representative told her that DAR could feel Sukel’s passion in the responses to why she should be selected.

“They were really big on the hands-on learning that happens,” Sukel said.

So is school principal Mark Gainer.

“She works so well with our toughest students and gets them to love history and complete very high quality work,” he wrote to the local DAR chapter. “She is an expert at meeting kids’ individual needs and I often send other staff to her to learn.”

Sukel was honored at the state conference and received an award and $500, which she plans to use in her classroom. She also qualified for the national honor and finished fourth.

Definitely something worth singing and dancing about.

