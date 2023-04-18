Photos: Bellbrook hosts Track and Field meet

The 46th Bellbrook Track and Field Invitational was held at Miami Valley South Stadium on Tuesday.

Along with the host Golden Eagles, boys and girls teams from Legacy Christian and Xenia also competed in the 16-school meet.

Full results have not yet been made available.

Legacy Christian sophomore Claire Forshee just touches the bar during her attempt in the girls high jump. Xenia freshman Trae Greene gets some air time with his leap in the boys long jump. Bellbrook junior Tori Dreischarf watches her throw during the girls shot put competition. Legacy Christian senior Ethan Cooper finishes his windup on his final attempt in the boys discus. Bellbrook senior Cate Lensch clears the bar and went on to finish second in the girls pole vault. Xenia sophomore Jada Dyer rears back in her throwing preparing in the girls shot put event. Legacy Christian senior Maddy Merritt gives her run in the girls 100-meter dash a final push near the finish line. She finished in second place.