Cybersecurity, national security focus of first GenCyber Camp

CEDARVILLE — Cedarville University was awarded a grant by the National Security Agency (NSA) to host its first GenCyber Cybersecurity Camp on June 26-30.

Students who are interested in attending must apply by May 1.

The GenCyber program, sponsored by NSA and the National Science Foundation (NSF), seeks to ignite, increase, and sustain interest in cybersecurity for participants at the middle/high school levels. Cedarville’s ABET-accredited cybersecurity program, housed in the school of engineering and computer science, offers students the opportunity to study the field in an academically rigorous, Christian environment.

“We are honored and excited to be selected by the NSA to host a GenCyber camp,” said Dr. Seth Hamman, director of the Center for the Advancement of Cybersecurity and associate professor of cyber operations and computer science. “It is a competitive process because the NSA’s GenCyber program is highly regarded.”

Cedarville’s camp offers 30 slots for rising high school seniors at no cost. While on campus, students will learn basic cybersecurity skills, experience hands-on laboratory exercises and simulations and enjoy an after-hours tour of the National Museum of the United States Air Force, where they will have dinner and conduct tours with local cybersecurity professionals.

Students will also learn about the importance of cybersecurity to our national security and our economy and the numerous career options available in the field. In addition, students will also learn important basic skills for staying safe online and will be introduced to resources to continue their skill development after camp.

This camp will also debunk cybersecurity stereotypes.

“The field is more diverse than people think. It is not just about hackers in hoodies. The cyber ecosystem has many moving parts with roles to play for lots of skill sets. We want to show campers how they can use their skills and passions to advance cybersecurity,” said Hamman.

Hamman hopes to promote awareness about the different kinds of government cybersecurity jobs, many of which are Department of Defense positions. According to the International Information System Security Certification Consortium, the United States is currently experiencing a cybersecurity workforce shortage of over 3.4 million.

Through GenCyber camps, the NSA and NSF hope to provide participants with an opportunity to consider pursuing cybersecurity for a career. For Cedarville’s cybersecurity program, hosting a GenCyber camp is a great way to help accomplish their goal of advancing cybersecurity for the benefit of society.