Senior center honors volunteers, names volunteer of year

XENIA — David Radkey was named Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center Volunteer of the Year during the annual volunteer recognition event Saturday.

Radkey was called “a perfect example of volunteerism” by Executive Director Judy Baker. He works several times a week in the center’s AJ Earley Café serving seniors and visitors lunch. There are days when there are large crowds and Radkey keeps his composure and is always friendly and courteous to the customers, Baker said. He was acknowledged for his many volunteer activities both at the center and in the community, including helping with the center’s newsletter and at his church on a regular basis, largely with yard work as well as singing in the choir.

Mayor Sarah Mays, who was in attendance, said Radkey was a treasured volunteer and proclaimed Saturday, April 22 as David Radkey Day in the City of Xenia.

In 2022, volunteers for the center performed more than 2,000 hours of work. Volunteers helped deliver meals to seniors, worked on the monthly newsletter, worked special events like the Day of Caring, helped with maintenance, cleaned the center’s 21 wheelchair equipped vehicles and more.

“Without the volunteers, it would be impossible for the staff to get all this work done,” Baker said.

Board of Directors Chair Perk Reichley closed the ceremony by thanking all the volunteers for their selfless giving, indicating how important their service was to the success of the center.

Submitted photos | Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center David Radkey was named Xenia Adult Recreation and Services Center volunteer of the year.