Township fire levy passes, road levy fails

XENIA TOWNSHIP — Voters in Xenia Township unofficially passed one new property tax levy and turned down another.

According to unofficial results, a 3.5 mill levy for fire and EMS passed, 460-424, while a 3.5 mill road levy failed, 446-442.

The additional fire levy will bring in $561,742 for five years, costing the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $123 a year.

Passage of the levy ensures crews will be able to respond to the more than 1,000 calls a year, provide fire protection, vehicular, and water rescue services in a 50-square-mile area and employ skilled first responders who would receive ongoing and up-to-date training.

The road levy would have generated the same amount as the fire/EMS levy, at the same cost to homeowners. Passage would have provided for the improvement and upkeep of the township’s 53 miles of roads and culverts.

