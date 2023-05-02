Xenia schools income tax unofficially passes

XENIA — Voters in the Xenia Community School district approved the renewal of a .5 percent income tax in Tuesday’s election.

According to unofficial results from the Greene County Board of Elections, the tax passed 2,139-1,609. The district tried to renew the half-percent income tax during the November election, but after a recount that lasted more than a week, it failed 6,331-6,330.

According to school officials, with an estimated collection of $5.5 million, the income tax represents approximately 10.5 percent of the district’s general fund revenue, which has a significant impact on the services the district offers to students.

“We’re definitely excited and thankful to our community for supporting our work,” Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton said Tuesday night, adding that the district will now be able to continue with initiatives that have already been implemented and others that officials planned to implement.

After the close loss in November, Lofton said they focused on one key fact leading up to Tuesday.

“We tried to be much more intentional about communicating that it was a levy renewal,” he said. “It was not a new tax. We were optimistic because of the energy around of it passing this time.”

Contact Scott Halasz at 937-502-4507.