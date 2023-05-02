Two ‘Creek property tax levies pass

BEAVERCREEK — Voters in Beavercreek and the Beavercreek City School District unofficially passed a pair of levies in Tuesday’s election.

The city’s 1.8 mill property tax levy, which will raise about $3.02 million annually for police operations, passed 3,860-3,268 according to unofficial results on the board of election website. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home around $63 annually.

The city is now able to hire additional officers and purchase and maintain equipment. The city tried to pass a similar levy in November 2022, but the 2.5 mill levy, which also included a new police building, failed 11,375-9,990. While the ballot language in Tuesday’s election indicates the money could be used for a new building, Beavercreek city officials have previously said they will not construct a new police building.

The last time voters approved additional funding for the Beavercreek Police Department was in 2014. The Beavercreek Police Department is primarily funded by property tax levies, which represents approximately 92 percent of the department’s funding.

The school district’s 5.25 mill substitute renewal levy passed 4,876-3,626. That total includes 142 votes (85 for, 57 against) from Montgomery County residents who live in the Beavercreek school district.

The levy is expected to generate $11.4 million for five years to provide for the necessary emergency requirements of the school district. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home approximately $183.75 annually.

A substitute levy allows new construction to be taxed as part of the levy, according to the Ohio Secretary of State’s website and the Ohio Revised Code.

