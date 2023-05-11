Tennis, softball tournaments continue —Sports Digest, May 11, 2023

CENTERVILLE — Cedarville senior Ben Moore entered Thursday’s second day of Division II sectional tournament play at Centerville High School one win from qualifying for districts.

Moore defeated singles players from Dixie, Stivers and Chaminade Julienne and had a quarterfinal match against Ethan Withers of Dayton Christian next.

Others picking up at least one match win at the event were Chase Collins of Carroll, the No. 4-seed, as well as Braxon Magulac and Ian Rinehart of Greeneview, all of whom lost in the Round of 16.

Doubles results, as well as all play from Thursday in both the D-I and D-II semifinals and finals were not made available as of press time.

Fairborn’s season ended at the D-I sectional tournament opening day at Troy High School on Wednesday.

The teams of Uyen Nguyen and Nathan Smith and Jacob Kurtz and Hayden Picarello both lost in their second match of doubles play.

In singles, Tristan Gulley was defeated, 7-5, 7-6, in his first match. Nathan Smith and Blake Landon both lost prior to the quarterfinal round.

BRIEFS

Greeneview seeking varsity soccer, middle school wrestling coaches

The Rams athletic programs having openings for a head coach in both boys soccer and middle school wrestling.

The school is seking individuals with previous experience and expects to have teaching openings in science and social studies.

Interested candidates may contact athletic director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] .

Charity golf outing returning

After a three-year hiatus, Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing returns June 11 with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Golfers will enjoy a new venue this year, the beautiful Jasper Hills Golf Club, while helping cancer patients in Greene County.

All proceeds from the Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing are donated to the Circle of Victory, an amazing foundation that provides financial assistance to cancer patients living in Greene County.

Visit drivingwithcolleen.org to register for, donate to or be a sponsor of a great cause. Registration includes 18-Holes, dinner, drinks, shirt, goodie bag and a whole lot of fun while helping a friend, family member or neighbor in your community dealing with cancer.

For more information, contact Scott Abel at [email protected] .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

RESULTS

WEDNESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

No. 8 Troy 11, No. 7 Fairborn 1

A 10-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt as everything went wrong for the Skyhawks in their D-I sectional tournament opening loss.

Fairborn had averaged scoring more than 11 runs per game during its win streak, but could only manage three total hits against Troy as Taylor Shepher’d seventh inning home run was the only run to score.

Eight errors on defense and nine walks issued kept Troy moving on the basepaths. Fairborn, the MVL Valley champions, ends the season with a 19-5 record.

No. 9 Tri-Village 7, No. 7 Greeneview 4

Mya Simpson hit two triples in a 4-for-4 game, but the Rams couldn’t make up a six-run deficit and had its tournament run in D-III end at home.

Kennedy Dean struck out 10 hitters in the complete game, but multiple errors by the defense allowed five unearned runs to score.

Greeneview is 11-9 overall and will finish a regular season game against Cedarville on Friday.

Boys Volleyball

No. 1 Beavercreek 3, No. 17 Northmont 0

A straight sets win for the GWOC champions advanced the Beavers into Saturday’s quarterfinal round.

Beavercreek will host Worthing Kilbourne next.

No. 3 Carroll 3, No. 11 East Dayton Christian 0

Five different Patriots had at least three kills in the win.

Matt Kolsti had 15 digs and six aces to lead Carroll. They host Alter next on Saturday.

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Bellbrook 10, Xenia 0

The Golden Eagles scored eight times in the first and cruised to a win at home.

Bennett LaPalm had three hits with a double for Bellbrook. Nate Fellie had a double and a walk for Xenia.

Greeneview 9, Blanchester 1

Greeneview set the school record for wins in a season as they improved to 21-2 overall this season.

The Rams scored eight times in the third inning with only two hits with assistance from three walks and five hit by pitches.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

FRIDAY

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Blanchester at Bellbrook, 5 p.m.

Fenwick at Beavercreek, 5:30 p.m.

Cedarville at Catholic Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Lebanon at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Northmont at Bellbrook, 6 p.m.

Softball

Cedarvillle at Greeneview, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY

TOURNAMENT

Boys Tennis

Yellow Springs at D-II sectional finals, 8:45 a.m. (at Troy)

Boys Volleyball

No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 8 Alter, 11 a.m. (D-II Regional quarterfinal)

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 4 Worthington Kilbourne, 6 p.m. (D-I Regional quarterfinal)

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Northeastern at Carroll, 10 a.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 11 a.m.

Xenia vs. Greenon, 5 p.m. (at Day Air Ball Park)

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Indian Hill, 1 p.m.

Softball

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 11 a.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at SWBL Championships, 9 a.m.

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at MBC Championships, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 8 Cedarville at No. 7 Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Yellow Springs at No. 6 Franklin Monroe, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 14 Madieira, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Carroll at No. 6 Chaminade Julienne, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 5 Beavercreek vs. No. 19 Newark, 6 p.m.

Softball

No. 5 Beavercreek at No. 1 Lebanon, 5 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Greeneview at Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 6 p.m.

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected]. Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.