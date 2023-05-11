XCS announces ‘Kids of Character’ for May

XENIA — Xenia Community Schools recognized May’s Kids of Character during Monday’s meeting.

Honored were Everly Ferguson (preschool), Dalton Hoskins (Arrowood Elementary), Caleigha Miller (Cox Elementary), Ethan Johnson (McKinley Elementary), Brynlee Newport (Shawnee Elementary), Natalie Premo (Tecumseh Elementary), Cora Robertson (Tecumseh’s April Kid of Character), Zach Elsner (Warner), and Colin Pham (high school).

Below are excerpts of what was read about each student at the board meeting.

Ferguson — Everly is a helper in the classroom. She takes pride in helping the other students follow the classroom routine. Everly is a hard worker and gives her best effort every school day. During playtime, you will often find Everly at the writing center or the art center. She writes notes or makes crafts to take home to her family. She is an absolute joy to have in class.

Hoskins — Dalton works hard and never gives up. He uses his strategies to tackle challenging work and pushes himself to do better each day. Arrowood is also thankful for Dalton because he is a good friend to all students. Thank you Dalton, you certainly deserve this recognition.

Miller — Caleigha is a shining star student by being responsible and showing she cares. She participates in class and asks questions when she needs things clarified. She helps others during center time. She makes sure all students feel welcome and included in activities. Caleigha has a sweet spirit and it’s shown in many aspects and ways during the day here at Cox.

Johnson — Ethan serves as a positive role model for his fellow students. He shows great respect and responsibility both in the classroom and in the community. Ethan is a member of the McKinley safety patrol and the Sharing is Caring club. He is eager to help the students and teachers throughout the day, making our classroom a place where others feel welcome. Ethan works extremely hard in class and consistently puts forth his best effort.

Newport — Brynlee was chosen for the character trait “cooperation” for the month of April and May. Brynlee has a very positive attitude every day and is always willing to help others solve problems. She works very well with others and knows how to listen to them and communicate respectfully. She is an excellent leader and her teacher is very proud of her.

Premo — Natalie’s kind heart and inclusive personality fit right in with our school family. She quickly volunteers for any task and adults in the building know they can trust her to not only get the job done but to exceed expectations. She is an extremely hard working and bright student who is sure to do amazing things throughout her life. Natalie is a student ambassador, leading all students to success and service.

Robertson — Cora always uses polite manners and shows appreciation for the things others do and the things she has. She is grateful for her family and how much they do for her. She asks adults how they are doing, returns kindness even if it is not deserved, and is mindful of the feelings of others. She is always prepared, listening, and can easily summarize a lesson. Cora works hard and is a wonderful example for others.

Elsner — Zach is an excellent student that shines inside and outside of the classroom. He is not only a great role model for is peers but also a great example to everyone in the community. Zach is the kind of kid that does the right thing without the expectation of getting any recognition. He is a well-rounded student that is involved in activities outside the classroom. Zach’s kindness, helpfulness, endless positivity, and work ethic make him a great nominee.

Pham — Colin will be a graduate of distinction earning a 4.667 GPA through seven semesters, ranking him fifth in his class. Colin has excelled as a swimmer during his time at Xenia, earning All-Miami Valley League distinction in all four years of competition. Colin is president of the National Honor Society, a member of Renaissance, student council, and the chemistry club.