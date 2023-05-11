Xenia lacrosse season another successful step

XENIA — Another high turnout for Xenia lacrosse helped fuel a record for varsity wins and goals in a single year. Two marks that keep on growing.

Xenia finished off its home schedule on Thursday with an 8-4 win against Clinton Massie. Kaleb Martin scored twice in the first half as the Bucs built a four-goal lead at halftime and never let the score get close in a chippy second half with the help of numerous saves by Gunnar Stephan in net.

Building anything is just part the routine for Xenia lacrosse as a program still in its infancy.

“This is a non-traditional sport here,” head coach Matt Bartley said. “For us to make any sort of progress is helpful. Are we ever gonna get to be a Beavercreek, Springboro or Centerville? I don’t know but I know that right now for us, we’re way better than we ever have been.”

Trent Smith, one of the team’s seniors who scored twice against Clinton Massie, said watching his skill level grow, as well as everyone around around him, has made it rewarding to be part of the build.

“Last year we won one game, and this year we’re now 5-7,” Smith said. “It just shows we’re all getting better and the young guys that are coming up are talented. I think we’ll be good next year.”

Smith said he hopes the group sticks together and echoed thoughts from Bartley about the team’s desire to accept the coaching provided. Scoring goals certainly helps too, he said.

“We’re still not where we need to be maybe stick skill wise, but we are a lot better we were,” Bartley said. “I’m proud of them though. I can tell them that everyday and it’s still not enough.”

Xenia starts Division II tournament play on Tuesday when it travels to No. 4 St. Charles.

The game on Thursday was the last scheduled event at Doug Adams Stadium this season. Construction equipment has already made its way into the stadium to begin replacement of the bleachers and lighting stands on both sides of the field.

Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Xenia junior Kaleb Martin (35) congratulates senior Trent Smith (9) after one of his two goals in an 8-4 win against Clinton Massie on Thursday.