Beavercreek duo wins doubles sectional title; track and field league championships held — Sports Digest, May 12, 2023

CENTERVILLE — Beavercreek’s Noah Ehret and Deven Wells won the Division I doubles sectional tournament title at Centerville High School on Thursday.

Ehret and Wells, the No. 2-seed, beat two teams from Springboro, including a 6-2, 6-4, win in the finals over the top-ranked team. The duo after getting a bye in the Round of 16 won their three matches leading into the final by dropping only four total games.

Daniel Songer of Bellbrook did not compete and had two walk-over forfeits in his semifinal and third place match. Beavercreek’s Michael Page automatically finished in third after losing in the semifinals to the tournament runner-up as seeds 1-4 held form.

In the D-II tournament, Cedarville’s Ben Moore got fourth-place after starting the day by winning his quarterfinal match to secure advancement to districts. Moore was the only unseeded player to advance.

The doubles portion saw Hunter Peterson and Ben Arnold of Cedarville end up a win short of advancing, falling to the No. 2-seed from Oakwood in the quarterfinals.

Both the D-I and D-II district tournaments begin at 8 a.m. on Thursday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. Brackets will be unveiled on Monday.

BRIEFS

Greeneview boys, Cedarville girls win OHC track title

The Indians and Rams both claimed South Division titles at the two-day OHC Championships which wrapped on Thursday at Triad High School.

Cedarville girls accumulated 163 points to win by 49, while Greeneview boys had 170 to hold off Cedarville’s boys team by 11.5 points.

Greeneview’s boys 4 x 800 meter relay team set the new meet mark with a 8:16.29 in the event, while William Reichley was champion in the boys long jump

Molly Mossing of Cedarville won the girls high jump and Caleb Sultan was the champion boys 800 meter run in breaking his own meet record set a year ago, as well as winning the 400 meter dash. The Cedarville boys 4 x 400 meter relay team were also winners.

Xenia’s Dodge ties school record

Xenia’s Martha Dodge cleared 9-feet, 6-inches, in the pole vault at the MVL Championships on Thursday to tie the school record in the event.

Kennedy Lucas had the highest finish for Xenia at the meet by achieving second-place in the girls shot put. She made a throw of 34-feet, 4-inches.

Roman Smith finished fourth in the boys 200 meter dash and Sarah Scarborough was fifth in the girls 1600 meter run for Xenia.

Fairborn’s Jada Eskridge got fifth in the girls 100 meter dash.

RESULTS

THURSDAY

TOURNAMENT

Softball

No. 4 Eaton 7, No. 3 Bellbrook 4

Symone Costner hit a home run and Allie Hess had two RBI, but Bellbrook allowed too many runs in the late innings and lost in its D-II sectional tournament opener.

Mac Walts despite an 0-for-3 game finished the season with a .508 average with a 1.425 OPS. Bellbrook finishes 12-9 for the season.

No. 3 Tippecanoe 9, No. 6 Carroll 2

Carroll ends the season with an 11-10 record.

No. 1 Covington 17, No. 21 Legacy Christian 0

Legacy Christian’s season wraps up having gone 5-9 overall.

No. 1 Southeastern 12, No. 4 Cedarville 0

Cedarville struggled to get out of innings as they gave up nine runs with two outs in a season ending loss to the top seed in their D-IV sectional.

The Indians reached double digit wins for the first time in more than two decades have every player eligible to return next season.

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Valley View 4, Bellbrook 3

A marathon 10-inning game ended on an error as the Spartans got the walk-off win.

Bennett LaPalm got 12 strikeouts in seven innings, while Luke Benetis had both of the team’s RBI.

Wayne 13, Fairborn 4

Five errors helped Wayne score in bunches in the non-league win.

Fairborn got three hits by David Richardson and two RBI from Hayden Arndts.

Little Miami 3, Greeneview 1

A string of singles in the third inning gave LM enough runs to end the 10-game winning streak of the Rams in a non-league game.

Greeneview had the bases loaded in the sixth trailing by two but was unable to keep the rally alive.

Tri County North 13, Legacy Christian 3

David Cancino scored three times in the leadoff spot, but the LCA lineup was mostly shutdown in the road loss.

The Knights start tournament play on Wednesday.

Yellow Springs 22, Dunbar 0

Multi-RBI games by Brady Baker, Antonio Chaiten, Joshua Clark, Caleb Derrickson, Isaac Grushon, Sam Miller and Shawn VanHoose highlight the big win.

Clark struck out nine in his one-hit game on the mound.

Girls Lacrosse

Beavercreek 20, Hilliard Darby 6

Riley Ryan scored seven times, including getting her 200th career goal, and Ava Myers had five as Beavercreek wrapped its regular season with a 17-1 overall record.

Beavercreek starts tournament play on Monday at home.

Softball

Beavercreek 6, Shawnee 2

Jayden O’Neal, Haley Ferguson and Kyleigh Bartlett combined to go 10-for-13 at the top of the lineup with three doubles and two RBI in the road win.

Ferguson also struck out nine in the circle in five innings and takes over sole possesssion of the triple crown lead in the GWOC.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

SATURDAY

TOURNAMENT

Boys Tennis

Yellow Springs at D-II sectional finals, 8:45 a.m. (at Troy)

Boys Volleyball

No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 8 Alter, 11 a.m. (D-II Regional quarterfinal)

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 4 Worthington Kilbourne, 6 p.m. (D-I Regional quarterfinal)

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Versailles at Beavercreek, 10 a.m.

Northeastern at Carroll, 10 a.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 11 a.m.

Xenia vs. Greenon, 5 p.m. (at Day Air Ball Park)

Boys Lacrosse

Bellbrook at Indian Hill, 1 p.m.

Softball

Beavercreek at Clermont NE, 11 a.m.

Catholic Central at Greeneview, 11 a.m.

Track and Field

Bellbrook at SWBL Championships, 9 a.m.

Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at MBC Championships, 9 a.m.

MONDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 8 Cedarville at No. 7 Catholic Central, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Yellow Springs at No. 6 Franklin Monroe, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 14 Madieira, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Carroll at No. 6 Chaminade Julienne, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 5 Beavercreek vs. No. 19 Newark, 6 p.m.

Softball

No. 5 Beavercreek at No. 1 Lebanon, 5 p.m.

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Carlisle at Beavercreek, 5 p.m.

Greeneview at Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Catholic Central at Cedarville, 6 p.m.

