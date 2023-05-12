Doug Adams Stadium renovation project to begin Monday

XENIA — The first phase of the construction project at Doug Adams Stadium is slated to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

Demolition of the grandstands will start with the removal of the current lighting fixtures to follow.

“The demolition will likely take place over a few days, but our community will see a significant impact after Monday morning,” said Xenia City Schools Superintendent Dr. Gabe Lofton in a press release. “This project has been a long time coming, and I know our student-athletes, coaches, and parents are as excited as I am to see it get under way.”

The XCS Board of Education approved plans for the two-phase renovation process of the facility in December 2022.

The first phase will create new seating on both sides of the field with ADA-compliant options. The home and away fan sides will be flipped so the home sections are on the west side of the field and the visitors will be located on the east side. Both sides are expected to increase capacity by 500 seats, up to 4,000 for the home side and 2,000 for the visitors.

A new press box structure will be created at the top of the home section that includes an open observation deck, and four energy-efficient LED lighting poles will be put in to replace the six currently standing.

Both the grandstands and lights were originally installed in the 1950s.

Phase two is set to take place in 2024 and will focus on creating a new field house for locker rooms, as well as new concession stands, public restrooms and more than 100 additional parking spaces as near the stadium.

“I truly believe that we are creating a facility that will support the growth and development of our student-athletes, as well as one that this community can be proud of,” Lofton said.

Athletes at the stadium are expected to use temporary mobile units during competitions at the facility over the course of the 2023-24 calendar year.

The turf field and track surface wrapping around it which were installed in 2015 and 2017, respectively, are not involved in the upcoming renovations.

Phase one is planned to be completed prior to the beginning of the 2023 fall athletic season with no disruptions to events.

Initial estimates for the cost of the project were set to be no more than $3 million.

There are no current indications for traffic disruptions on Dayton Avenue, North Allison Avenue, or West Main Street surrounding the stadium due to the project.

Courtesy Xenia City Schools This rendering shows the expected results for the completion of phase one of the away side grandstands for upcoming project at Doug Adams Stadium. Both sets of seating will have capacity increased by 500 seats as the visitors seating moves to the east side of the facility. Steven Wright | Greene County News Construction equipment is already set up at Doug Adams Stadium in anticipation of the renovation project starting on Monday.