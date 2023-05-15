Weekly postseason schedule — Sports Digest: May 15, 2023

BRIEFS

Greeneview seeking varsity soccer coach

The Rams athletic program has an opening for a head coach in boys soccer.

The school is seking individuals with previous experience and expects to have teaching openings in science and social studies.

Interested candidates may contact athletic director Mark Rinehart at [email protected] .

Charity golf outing returning

After a three-year hiatus, Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing returns June 11 with a shotgun start at 1:30 pm. Golfers will enjoy a new venue this year, the beautiful Jasper Hills Golf Club, while helping cancer patients in Greene County.

All proceeds from the Driving with Colleen Charity Golf Outing are donated to the Circle of Victory, an amazing foundation that provides financial assistance to cancer patients living in Greene County.

Visit drivingwithcolleen.org to register for, donate to or be a sponsor of a great cause. Registration includes 18-Holes, dinner, drinks, shirt, goodie bag and a whole lot of fun while helping a friend, family member or neighbor in your community dealing with cancer.

For more information, contact Scott Abel at [email protected]aol.com .

WGC to host 36th Jr. Golf Camp

WGC in Xenia will host its 36th Annual Miami Valley Junior Golf Camp from June 12-15.

Each day the camp will run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Campers ages 8-17 will get daily instruction on stroke technique, golf etiquette, rules, as well as practice time on the range and practice greens. Each day the junior campers will also play holes on the course.

Each golfer will receive a new golf hat. The cost of the four-day camp is $170 and payment is due by June 1. Long time camp director Jim Beaver advises that campers sign up by mid-May as the camp will fill up fast as it has the past two summers.

Registration forms can be printed online and brought to the WGC pro shop, and printed registration forms are also available in the shop. For more information, contact Beaver at [email protected] .

Wright State holding volleyball camps

Kindergarten through high school students may participate in separate volleyball clinics run by the Wright State University volleyball team in June and July.

One session will be held for high school students only on June 5. All skills and separate individual skills camps will take place from June 6-9 for sixth grade through 12th together, as well as an additional all skills session from July 28-30.

A youth camp for kindergarten through sixth graders will be run on July 27.

All grades are considered as of Fall 2023. To sign up and for more information on fees and start times, visit www.raidervolleyballcamps.com .

Junior Golf Camp at Beavercreek GC

Two instructional camps will be conducted in the summer months for youth golfers at Beavercreek Golf Club.

The first camp will run from June 12-14, with the second going from July 17-19. Both will take place from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. each day.

Lunch will be provided after all sessions. Campers will also receive a pair of shoes, hat, t-shirt and a round on the golf course.

For more information on signing up, visit www.beavercreekgolfclub.com/clinics_camps/ .

RESULTS

FRIDAY

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Blanchester 8, Bellbrook 0

Luke Driskell hit a double for the only ball that safely went into the field for the Golden Eagles.

Bellbrook starts tournament play at home on Thursday.

Softball

Greeneview 17, Cedarville 6

The Rams end the season with a 12-9 record, while Cedarville went 10-18.

Adyson Rodgers of Cedarville finishes as the league leader in home runs and RBI while also being top-three in batting average.

Greeneview’s Sadie Trisel also was top-five in average and RBU, while Kennedy Dean was top-five in wins and strikeouts for pitchers.

SATURDAY

TOURNAMENT

Boys Volleyball

No. 1 Beavercreek 3, No. 4 Worthington Kilbourne 0

Parker Hanson had 10 kills and Howard Towers added seven in the second round win.

Beavercreek advances to the regional semifinal round on Wednesday.

No. 3 Carroll 3, No. 8 Alter 0

The Patriots dominated its rival, only losing 30 total points, to advance to the regional semifinals.

Tyler Monnin had eight kills and six digs, and Reese Monnin added seven kills and two aces.

REGULAR SEASON

Baseball

Versailles 2, Beavercreek 1

The Beavers sent the game to extras with a run in the seventh, but left the bases loaded and committed an error in the eighth to let the winning run score.

Beavercreek will start tournament play at home on Thursday.

Xenia 7, Greenon 3

A three-hit game from Cayden Smith helped Xenia win its second showcase game of the season, this one taking place at Day Air Ball Park.

Ethan Wells did the work on the mound again, striking out nine in five innings with Bobby Hatfield and Nate Fellie shutting the door behind him.

Softball

Beavercreek 12, Clermont NE 2

Haley Ferguson tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in the last regular season game for the team.

Olivia Blackmore had three RBI after coming into the game with only one for the season.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

TUESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 17 Carroll at No. 7 Graham, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Fairborn at No. 12 Xenia, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 16 Xenia at No. 4 Columbus St. Charles, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

Cedarville, Greeneview (girls only), Legacy Christian, Yellow Springs at D-III District Meet (Day 1), 4 p.m. (at Graham HS)

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

No. 8 Cedarville at No. 1 Tri-Village, 5 p.m. (if nec.)

No. 1 Greeneview vs. No. 16Northwestern or No. 18 Alter, 5 p.m.

No. 10 Legacy Christian at No. 4 Troy Christian, 5 p.m.

No. 11 Yellow Springs at No. 3 Twin Valley South, 5 p.m. (if nec.)

Girls Lacrosse

No. 11 Bellbrook at No. 10 Big Walnut, 6 p.m.

No. 8 Carroll at No. 7 Bishop Hartley, 6 p.m.

Track and Field

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I District Meet (Day 1), 4 p.m. (at Bellbrook HS)

Fairborn, Xenia at D-I District Meet (Day 1), 4 p.m. (at Troy HS)

Boys Volleyball

No. 1 Beavercreek vs. No. 3 Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m. (at Centerville HS, Regional Semi)

No. 3 Carroll vs. No. 5 Badin, 6 p.m. (at Mason HS, Regional Semi)

THURSDAY

Baseball

No. 6 Beavercreek vs. No. 7 Piqua or No. 10 Northmont, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 7 Graham or No. 17 Carroll, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Fairborn or No. 12 Xenia at No. 1 Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 10 Beavercreek at No. 4 Worthington Kilbourne, 6 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 5 Beavercreek vs. No. 6 Dublin Jerome or No. 7 Hilliard Darby, 6 p.m. (if nec.)

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I District Tournament (Day 1), 8 a.m. (at Lindner Family Tennis Center)

Cedarville, Yellow Springs at D-II District Tournament (Day 1), 8 a.m. (at Lindner Family Tennis Center)

Track and Field

Carroll, Greeneview (boys only) at D-II District Meet (Day 1), 4 p.m. (at Graham HS)

Summer sports schedules/results needed

Please remember we want to report on sports going on in your area. Whether it’s youth, middle school, high school, or college, we want to tell your story. Send game results and story ideas to [email protected] Please include a date the game/match was played, the final score, team record and any pertinent stats. Please make sure to include the first and last name of any players mentioned. If an athlete has a particularly good game or deserves some recognition, let us know.