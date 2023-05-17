E. Second St. project to revitalize Xenia’s east side

XENIA — Changes are coming to Xenia’s east side.

The city is undertaking a large neighborhood revitalization project which includes new curbs/sidewalks, driveway curb aprons, a sewer main, and water service lines, repaving of streets, and outreach.

According to the city website, the project area will include East Second Street between South Columbus and South Patton streets with a majority of the work completed by fall.

City officials and the city’s code enforcement unit are also increasing their efforts to identify property issues and get them resolved. In addition, the Xenia Police Division and Xenia Fire Division will be expanding their outreach efforts throughout the neighborhood, such as going door-to-door distributing free smoke detectors, and giving safety/crime advice and tips.

“This project has been two or three years in the making,” said Assistant City Manager Jarod Holloway. “Multiple needs were coming due at the same time. We’re trying to juggle grants, deadlines, etc. Some of the repairs were funded by a community development block grant (CDBG) and others were previously approved through our capital fund budget.”

Additional neighborhood development plans could be unveiled as early as next week according to city officials.

City staff say a key part of the project’s success will be the cooperation, participation, and ownership from residents. The city will continue to reach out to residents as the project continues with more information on how they can become involved.

Reach Karen Rase at 937-502-4534.