McIlvaine adds pair to team

XENIA — A pair of life-long Xenia residents have joined McIlvaine, Realtors.

Lori Fawley and Eliza Collins are now part of the firm that has served the area for more than 40 years.

Fawley obtained her Real Estate license in 2022.

She has two children and two grandchildren. Fawley also worked at Greene Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years. Fawley is a full-time agent and will be able to assist all her clients with any of their real estate needs and can be reached at 937-469-5281.

Collins graduated from Xenia High School in 2009. She and her husband, John, reside in Xenia with their two children, Ella and Liam. She obtained her real estate license in 2021.

As a 2021 Dayton Area Board of Realtors five under 40 award recipient, she is excited to continue working and serving clients in her hometown. She can be reached at 937-768-3327.

Collins