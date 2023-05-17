T&F districts begin — Sports Digest: May 17, 2023

XENIA — Track and Field district meets began on Tuesday with one of the Division III competitions at Graham High School.

Five Greene County athletes and teams qualified for regionals while a number of others secured spots in the finals to try and advance.

Drew Koning of Cedarville finished third in the boys long jump with a distance of 18-feet, 9-inches. He is joined by the boys and girls 4 x 800 relay teams. The girls side of Molly Mossing, Emma Minor, Ellie Mark and Rachel Tarwater got fourth with a time of 10:25.59, while the boys team of Isaac Wallis, Ben Ormsbee, Jack Czerniak and Caleb Sultan were the event champions finishing in 8:18.99.

Legacy Christian’s 4 x 800 boys relay team also made it to regionals, with Andrew Riddle, Ben Rodriguez, Tommy Michael and Wyatt Jackson finishing in 8:26.06, a school record, to come in fourth.

Yellow Spring also had a boys long jump qualifier with Malcolm Blunt getting second at a distance of 20-feet, 1-inch.

Among those that moved on to event finals, three are doing so as the top-seed in their respective events.

Sultan had the top heat time in the boys 800 meters, while LCA had two girls do so. Maddy Merritt got the best time in the 100 and 200 meter races, while Caroline Hamilton did the same for the 800 meters.

Participants need to finish in the top-four of their events to advance to regionals. The final day of competition will start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Check out all of the finals qualifiers from Cedarville, Greeneview, LCA and Yellow Springs at the bottom of this story.

Carroll T&F wins GCL again

The Carroll girls track and field team won its fourth straight Greater Catholic League Co-Ed championship, while the boys team secured its 14th consecutive title and 20th overall at the league meet.

The boys team won by 79 points over Fenwick, while the girls side ended with a 161-point advance over CJ and Alter.

RESULTS

TUESDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 7 Graham 15, No. 17 Carroll 4

Lucas Dunn had three hits and Jack Howard and Anthony Wright both produced two in the season ending loss.

Carroll wraps its season with a 5-20 record.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 4 St. Charles Prep 23, No. 16 Xenia 0

Xenia allowed eight goals in the opening period and couldn’t get on the scoreboard in its tournament defeat.

The Bucs end its third season with the most wins in program history.

SCHEDULE

HIGH SCHOOLS

THURSDAY

TOURNAMENT

Baseball

No. 6 Beavercreek vs. No. 7 Piqua, 5 p.m.

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 7 Graham, 5 p.m.

No. 14 Fairborn or No. 12 Xenia at No. 1 Fairmont, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

No. 10 Beavercreek at No. 4 Worthington Kilbourne, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Bellbrook vs. No. 6 Fenwick, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

No. 5 Beavercreek vs. No. 6 Dublin Jerome, 6 p.m. (if nec.)

Boys Tennis

Beavercreek, Bellbrook at D-I District Tournament (Day 1), 8 a.m. (at Lindner Family Tennis Center)

Cedarville, Yellow Springs at D-II District Tournament (Day 1), 8 a.m. (at Lindner Family Tennis Center)

Track and Field

Carroll, Greeneview (boys only) at D-II District Meet (Day 1), 4 p.m. (at Graham HS)

D-III Track and Field District Finals Qualifiers

(Event – Name(s) – Seed)

CEDARVILLE

4×200 G – Taylor Butts, Mia Burr, Rachel White, Kailee Sutton – 4th 1:54.29

4×200 B – Jerry Betts, Dylan Cook, Brett Hammerlee, Jackson Pyles – 6th 1:39.74

1600 B – Jack Baise – 11th 5:02.92

1600 B – Will Mossing – 15th 5:18.81

4×100 G – Sophia Lopz, Audrey Shepherd, Rachel White, Faith Steward – 9th 57.17

400m G – Emma Minor – 7th 1:06.58

300mH G – Mia Burr – 7th 53:32

300mH B – Dylan Cook – 7th 45.52

800m G – Rachel Tarwater – 6th 2:34.43

800m G – Molly Mossing – 12th 2:42.21

800m B – Caleb Sultan – 1st 2:03.85

800m B – Ben Ormsbee – 4th 2:16.61

200m G – Kailee Sutton – 5th 28.54

4×400 G – Kailee Sutton, Molly Mossing, Mia Burr, Rachel Tarwater – 5th 4:28.74

4×400 B – Jackson Pyles, Dylan Cook, Caleb Sultan, Ben Ormsbee – 3rd 3:37.15

GREENEVIEW (GIRLS ONLY)

800m G – Temperance Hoke – 7th 2:32.16

800m G – Caytlon Moore – 8th 2:34.60

4×400 G – Temperance Hoke, Nyesha Vinson, Ana Clark, Caytlon Moore – 6th 4:29.28

LEGACY CHRISTIAN

100m G – Maddy Merritt – 1st 12.63

100m B – Ethan Cooper – 8th 11.83

1600 B – Ben Rodriguez – 3rd 4:47.97

1600 B – Tommy Michael – 6th 4:55.88

4×100 B – Boede Campbell, Dillon Campbell, Ethan Cooper, Andrew Riddle – 4th 46.13

400m G – Maddy Merritt – 3rd 1:01.90

800m G – Caroline Hamilton – 1st 2:25.22

200m G – Maddy Merritt – 1st 26.04

200m B – Ethan Cooper – 6th 24.11

4×400 G – Maddy Merritt, Caroline Hamilton, Anna Sweeney, Brooklyn Hager – 3rd 4:24.89

YELLOW SPRINGS

100m G – Linyah Grant – 6th 13.37

100m B – Malcolm Blunt – 3rd 11.47

4×100 B – Kiernan Anderson, Malcolm Blunt, Kyle Raymer, Phoenix York – 8th 47.91

200m B – Malcolm Blunt – 2nd 23.29