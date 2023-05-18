Hamvention celebrating innovation in 2023

XENIA — Ham radio enthusiasts will take over the Greene County Fairgrounds this weekend for the 71st Hamvention.

The theme for 2023 is “Innovation,” which according to organizers, encompasses the world of amateur radio.

“There are so many exciting innovations worldwide in Amateur Radio; we want to capture the spirit and expect to see many of these throughout the coming year, as well as presented at HV23,” Michael Kalter, Hamvention 2023 spokesperson wrote in announcing the theme.

Hamvention runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, May 19-20, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Tickets are $30 at the door, which includes admission all three days. Kids ages 12 years and under are admitted free without a ticket if accompanied by a valid ticket holder. Junior high through high school students can obtain a free ticket at the Will Call window at the pedestrian entrance.

Hamvention is also continuing an opportunity for the general public to see what it is about at no cost. Free tickets will be available at the ticket booth on Sunday. The tickets are for admission only and do not include prize drawing stubs.

The event offers more than 50 forums where eager enthusiasts can learn and share ideas with other ham radio operators. These forums range from operating procedures to youth activities to hardware and software, each presented by experts in each subject.

In addition to exhibits featuring the latest amateur radio equipment there are also vendors selling a variety of other electronic equipment including computers and accessories, security devices, networking supplies, tools and many other items of interest to the general public including a huge flea market.

Parking will be available at the fairgrounds, but much of it is weather dependent. Visitors are urged to use one of the remote lots with free shuttles. They are located at Hobson Freedom Park, 2910 Trebein Road, Fairborn and Xenia High School, 303 Kinsey Road. Buses run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

