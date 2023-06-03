COLUMBUS — Maddy Merrit of Legacy Christian and Caleb Sultan of Cedarville both ran to runner-up finishes during day two of the Division III state track and field championships.

Merritt got second place in the girls 400 meters with a time of 56.41 seconds. It set a new school and Metro Buckeye Conference record. She finished behind Sydnee Sinn of Wayne Trace for the second straight year, who set the new state record in this year’s race.

“I came in here running the 100, 200 and 400 and I was wanting to make the finals in the 200, but it’s okay,” Merritt said. “I was happy with my event. It was really cool to get back here and not go down as I got the same place I did last year, so I’m good with that.”

Sultan ran to second in the boys 800 meters in 1:52.26. The champion, United’s Kaleb Nastari, also was a repeat winner in the event and set the fastest high school time in the nation this year.

“Obviously I came in wanting to win and I always want to win,” Sultan said. “Knowing he was at the top in the nation, I just had to go out there and hope to run a 1:52. That makes it a PR and brings the school record down a little bit more. Second place was a good finish for me.”

Also making the podium was Yellow Springs’ Malcolm Blunt. He ran to seventh in the boys 200 meters with a time of 22.47 after competing in the long jump on Friday.

“My family has been telling me it’s such an accomplishment making it to state, so I’m really glad I’m here and I got to see so many other great athletes,” Blunt said.

Division II

Carroll’s boys side had two podium placers as the heat of the afternoon began to really take affect on the competitors.

Logan Arnold had a seventh place finish in the boys 1600 meters. He race a time of 4:22.37 to maintain a podium spot throughout his run.

“It was really hot but I was pretty happy overall,” Arnold said. “It’ll give me better goals for next season to keep going for it.”

Shortly after his run, Seth Tivakaran completed his high school career with a fourth place finish in the boys 800 meters. He ran near the lead for almost the entirety of the race.

He said just making it to state checked off a box on his goals.

“I had my eyes on our school record,” Tivakaran said. “I missed it by a little less than a second. Hopefully my efforts will push the guys behind me to do a little better next year.”

Division I

Cary Phillipson of Bellbrook made it back-to-back years with a member of the Golden Eagles on the podium in the boys pole vault.

Clearing 14 feet and six inches, Phillipson was hoping to vault over one more bar to approach the school record. He still ended up with a medal after tying for eighth place.

“I didn’t do as good as I wanted to but it was nice to spend the day here,” he said. “To be my first year on varsity and got to make it to state, it was a nice day.”

Also be sure to check Tuesday's print edition for feature stories and photos from the event.

SATURDAY RESULTS

D-III — Maddy Merrit (LCA) — 200m G — 2nd 56.41

D-III — Caroline Hamilton (LCA) — 800m G — 12th 2:22.36

D-III — Caleb Sultan (Cedarville) — 800m B — 2nd 1:52.26

D-III — Malcolm Blunt (Yellow Springs) — 200m B — 7th 22.47

D-I — Cary Phillipson (Bellbrook) — Pole Vault B — t8th 14’ 6”

D-I — Joseph Hill (Beavercreek) — Pole Vault B — t14th 14’ 0”

D-I — Sahijah Alston (Beavercreek) — Discus G — 12th 121’ 6”

D-II — Ruby Gross (Carroll) — 1600 G — 12th 5:17.36

D-II — Logan Arnold (Carroll) — 1600 G — 9th 4:22.37

D-II — Seth Tivakaran (Carroll) — 800 G — 4th 1:54.79

D-II — Anna Thurman (Carroll) — 3200 G — 12th 11:14.14

D-I — Sahijah Alston (Beavercreek) — Shot Put G — 16th 35’ 5”

Yellow Springs senior Malcolm Blunt got seventh place in the D-III boys 200 meters. Cedarville senior Caleb Sultan ran in the D-III boys 800 meters and finished in second place. Carroll junior Logan Arnold got seventh place in the D-II boys 1600 meters. Bellbrook senior Cary Phillips cleared 14’ 6” on this attempt to get into a tie for eighth place in the D-I boys pole vault competition. Carroll senior Seth Tivakaran finished in fourth place running in the boys 800 meters within D-II.