BEAVERCREEK —Kettering Health Urgent Care in the Beavercreek Health Park at 3371 Kemp Road will be closed June 9 to move locations and transition to an on-demand care center. The new on-demand care center, opening June 13, will be in the Beaver View Health Center at 3095 Dayton-Xenia Road.

This transition to on-demand care will result in lower patient co-pays and convenient, coordinated care with patients’ Kettering Health Medical Group primary care provider.

Kettering Health on-demand care locations offer walk-in primary care services, as well as urgent care. Non-life-threatening illness or injuries that need same-day attention can be treated at on-demand care locations. Conditions treated include:

— Allergies, sinus, cough, flu, and bronchitis.

— Bladder infections, STDs, and yeast infections.

— Diarrhea, constipation, nausea, vomiting, and heartburn.

— Fever, headache, and rashes.

— Injuries and pain from pulled muscles, sprains, strains, arthritis, or possible minor fractures.

— Minor wounds, cuts, scrapes, bug bites, stings, abscesses, and boils.

— Pink eye, sties, ear infections, or ear wax removal.

Patients do not need to have a Kettering Health provider to seek care at an on-demand care location. To reserve a spot in line, go to Kettering Health’s website, ketteringhealth.org/ondemand, or walk in to be seen based on availability.

“A transition to on-demand care, and a location near other Kettering Health services, helps us continue to meet the needs of residents where they live,” said Dr. Ward Blair, medical director for the Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care service line. “These changes will increase access to the high-quality care that you expect from your Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care team.”

A Kettering Health Medical Group Primary Care office, lab and imaging, and Kettering Health Sleep Center are also located in the Beaver View Health Center.