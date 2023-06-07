FAIRBORN — A fire caught in a Wright State University dorm late Tuesday afternoon.

According to WDTN, the fire started just before 4 p.m. on the top floor of Jacob Hall. The fire burned through the roof of the building, prompting an evacuation and road closures on University Boulevard and Springwood Lane.

No injuries were reported following the fire, according to a tweet by the university, and no students were present at the time of the fire.

According to Seth Bauguess, director of communications at the university, Jacob Hall has been closed due to water and fire damage, and officials have no information yet as to when or if it will be repaired.

Two or three units and the attic above have signs of fire damage, according to John Sands, battalion chief with the Fairborn Fire Department in his announcement Tuesday evening.

Most of the damage to the building was due to water from both the fire team and building sprinklers, which Bauguess said can be “more all-encompassing,” compared to the isolated fire damage.

