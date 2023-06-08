CEDARVILLE — A total of 65 Yellow Jacket student-athletes have been named NCCAA Scholar-Athletes for the 2023 spring season.

The list includes juniors, seniors, and graduate students, who maintain a minimum 3.40 cumulative grade point average.

The elite group includes the sports of women’s outdoor track & field (26), men’s outdoor track & field (21), softball (6), baseball (5), women’s tennis (5), and men’s tennis (2).

Women’s soccer schedule announced for 2023

CEDARVILLE — A full compliment of 18 matches make up the 2023 Cedarville University women’s soccer schedule.

It all starts on August 31 with a date at Midwest region foe Indianapolis on August 31.

The defending G-MAC regular season champions will play eight contests at home beginning with Oklahoma Baptist on September 2 at noon EDT.

Following region road trips to Maryville (Sept. 7) and Missouri-St. Louis (Sept. 9) the remaining 14 games will all be within the G-MAC.

Findlay visits on Sept. 13 followed by other conference home games vs. Lake Erie, Ohio Dominican, Walsh, Trevecca, Ursuline, and league newcomer Thomas More.

Highlighting the G-MAC road contests are treks to Northwood on Sept. 16 and another to defending G-MAC Tournament Champion Ashland on Sept. 30.

The Lady Jackets finished 17-4-1 last fall, advanced to the second round of the NCAA Division II Championship, and were ranked No. 23 in the final United Soccer Coaches Division II poll.

Leist zips up Yellow Jackets’ season at NCAA

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2022-23 Cedarville University athletics campaign came to a close with Evan Leist competing at the NCAA Division II Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

He finished 18th in the 10,000 meter run in a time of 32:31.14.

It was an outstanding season for Leist, who was an NCAA Cross Country All-American after placing 37th in the national meet.

The senior from Beaver, Ohio also qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Men’s Track & Field Championship in the 5,000 meters.

Leist established the men’s outdoor school record in both the 5,000 (14:12.34) and 10,000 (29:21.50) meters this spring.

Ackley finishes 18th in NCAA DII 10K

PUEBLO, Colo. — Lady Jacket sophomore Savannah Ackley placed 18th in the 10,000 meters at the NCAA Division II Women’s Outdoor Track & Field Championship.

Her performance of 36:56.69 capped off a record-setting season for the native of Hart, Mich.

Ackley paced the women’s cross country team to a best-ever seventh place finish at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championship.

She crossed the finish line in 41st place – the highest finish ever by a Lady Jacket in the meet.

Ackley qualified for the NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field Championship in the 5,000 meters.

She later set the school record in the 10,000 meters during the outdoor season with a mark of 34:57.13.