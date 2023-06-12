XENIA — Xenia Community Schools will recommend Thomas Massie, Ed. S., the current Xenia Community Schools assistant treasurer, to the XCS Board of Education for the position of interim treasurer tonight’s board meeting.

“We are pleased to have someone so familiar with the district in this role,” said Dr. Gabe Lofton, superintendent. “Tom has been with the district since 2015, and is also an alum of Xenia High School, giving him a history with the district that can be invaluable.”

Prior to becoming the assistant treasurer for XCS in January 2022, Massie served as a math teacher at Warner Middle School. He has a master’s of education degree from Wright State University, as well as an associates in applied business accounting. He completed his 300-hour treasurer internship with Carolyn Huber, former XCS treasurer, and also has his Ohio Administrative Specialist License in curriculum.

“I am excited for the opportunity to take on a new role in the district,” Massie said. “I have worked toward this goal for a long time, and am ready to face the challenges of the coming year head-on.”

To support the transition, the district will maintain its contract with the Shared Resource Center through August, maintaining the services of Sam Braun for the summer months.

Melanie Fox is expected to be approved as interim assistant treasurer tonight as well.