Ryan Kai Pozar, a six-year-old from Beavercreek, is seen in front of a statue of Donald Ross at Detroit Golf Club during the PGA Tour’s Rocket Mortgage Classic event. Pozar has qualified for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. Competing within the U.S. Kids Golf Tour’s Columbus Local Tour, he won his fourth straight competition in the six-and-under division with a victory at Moundbuilders Country Club on June 26 with a score of 43. The world event, which conducts championships for age groups between 5-12, will be held at Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort in North Carolina and has scheduled events from July 31-Aug. 6. Pozar’s division will compete at Midland Country Club.