Photos by Steven Wright | Greene County News Bennett LaPalm of Bellbrook has been selected to the Division II All-State first team for the 2023 season by Prep Baseball Report Ohio. Mason Johnson of Cedarville is a honorable mention All-State selection in Division IV for the 2023 season as selected by Prep Baseball Report Ohio. Parker Shannon of Beavercreek is a honorable mention All-State selection in Division I for the 2023 season as selected by Prep Baseball Report Ohio. Adam Newell of Xenia is a honorable mention All-State selection in Division I for the 2023 season as selected by Prep Baseball Report Ohio. Keegan Phillips of Greeneview is a honorable mention All-State selection in Division III for the 2023 season as selected by Prep Baseball Report Ohio.

XENIA — Bennett LaPalm of Bellbrook has been selected as one of the top-50 players in the state of Ohio for the 2023 baseball season, according to Prep Baseball Report Ohio.

LaPalm as a pitcher produced a 7-0 record with a 0.92 ERA in 53 innings in his senior season. He has 93 strikeouts against 30 walks with a WHIP of 1.07. Though selected for his left-handed pitching prowess, he also batted leadoff for the Golden Eagles and was a .298 hitter with a .404 OBP and had 15 stolen bases.

Also selected as first team All-Ohio in Division II and an All-Southwest District player, LaPalm is signed with the University of Dayton for baseball starting next year.

A pair of juniors in Xenia’s Adam Newell and Beavercreek’s Parker Shannon were honorable mention selections in D-I.

Newell, picked as a catcher, led the Bucs with a .416 average and had 34 RBI to lead the Miami Valley League. Shannon’s .421 average and 21 stolen bases placed him second within the Greater Western Ohio Conference in both categories while playing in the infield.

Keegan Phillips of Greeneview was also honorable mention for D-III. Picked as a two-way player, the junior led the Ohio Heritage Conference in wins with an 11-2 record and was second in strikeouts after sitting down 82 opposing hitters. To go with a 2.07 ERA in 60 2/3 innings, he hit .349 at the plate and was the league leader in runs (47) and stolen bases (31).

Cedarville’s Mason Johnson got honorable mention in D-IV. The junior batted .371 as a catcher with a home run and 17 RBI.

LaPalm was also picked to the second team for players in the class of 2023, and Phillips and Shannon made the same for the class of 2024.

Contact Steven Wright at 937-502-4498 and follow on Twitter @Steven_Wright_.