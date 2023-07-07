BELLBROOK — A pedestrian improvement project is set to begin along S.R. 725 (Franklin Street) in Bellbrook and lane restrictions will go into effect next week.

On Monday, July 10, contractors for the Ohio Department of Transportation will start construction of a pedestrian and bicycle facility project that includes construction of a sidewalk along the south side of Franklin Street, from just west of Little Sugarcreek Road to the alley west of West Street.

The project also includes the installation of a mid-block pedestrian crossing west of the alley; replacement of three beams on the existing Franklin Street bridge over Little Sugar Creek — which will be required to accommodate the addition of the walkway; resurfacing the bridge deck; and curb and storm sewer improvements.

Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of temporary signals and/or flaggers.

The Double Z Construction Company was awarded a contract for approximately $949,980 to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.

For ongoing traffic, construction, and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.