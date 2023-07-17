Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12. Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12. Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12. Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12. Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12. Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12. Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12. Submitted photos | Greene County Engineer’s Office The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12.

The Greene County Engineer’s Office participated in a touch a truck event at Precious Ones Learning Center in Beavercreek on July 14. Preschool through fifth graders had a chance to see up close and sit in vehicles and equipment from various agencies including Greene County Engineer’s Highway Department, Ernst Concrete, Dayton Bomb Squad, Rumpke, and Beavercreek police. The Batmobile also made an appearance. The engineer’s department is scheduled to attend the Greene County Parks & Trails touch a truck event on Aug. 12.

