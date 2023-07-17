XENIA — The Area Agency on Aging and the Good Stuff Foundation are holding four sessions to help those helping others.

As a caregiver, you know all too well how day-to-day tasks can take a toll. In order to properly take care of your loved one, you must take care of yourself first. If your own cup is not full, it can be impossible to place love, compassion, care and energy into anyone else’s cup, according to the agency.

The free, in-person workshop series will over techniques and best practices for those who care for others. The sessions will take place from 1-2 p.m. the first four Thursdays in August at the Troy-Miami County Public Library. Spots are limited to accommodate the space of the room so those interested are asked to register by Aug.1 for one, all, or multiple sessions on the Agency website or by contacting Mary Hairston at [email protected] or 937-341-6944.

— Session 1 – Aug. 3: Just Breathe by Tyeis Baker-Baumann, certified yoga teacher and balance energy practitioner, specializing in breathing practices. Simple breathing techniques that can help manage stress and anxiety as well as making the body and mind feel more relaxed will be discussed.

— Session 2 – Aug. 10: Sounds of Stress Relief by Michelle Hickman, certified elemental reflexology and total sensory integration. Sounds/frequencies can interfere with the natural cycles of the nervous system. Participants will make a musical instrument out of common items found in the home and learn to take a break from the noise.

— Session 3 – Aug. 17: The Healing Power of Touch by Shelly Acker, licensed massage therapist and certified body-mind coach. Acker will demonstrate different self-massage techniques to help you connect and listen to your body to provide relaxation and relief of tense muscles for you and your loved ones.

— Session 4 – Aug. 24: Putting It All Together by Baker-Baumann, Hickman, and Acker. The final session will put all the ideas and practices together and will be devoted to additional practice sessions, brainstorming, and answering questions.

For more information visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.