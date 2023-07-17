Grimm

CEDARVILLE — In an effort to stay ahead of the rapidly changing needs in health care, Cedarville University’s School of Nursing is offering the Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner (AGACNP) for its master of science in nursing (MSN) and doctor of nursing practice (DNP) degrees.

The new discipline will be available in August.

Cedarville’s MSN program, ranked fifth in Ohio, is the highest-ranked private university in the state, according to U.S. News and World Report. The MSN and emerging DNP program offers holistic education to those seeking to serve patients well.

The new 22-credit-hour track can be completed in two years for MSN students and four years for students seeking the BSN-to-DNP track. This track offers six specialized courses in acute care and practice, with more than 800 hours of clinical experience required for graduation.

“The need for acute care nurse practitioners within the United States is expected to grow by more than 50 percent by 2029,” said Jason Grimm, assistant professor of nursing and an acute care nurse practitioner. “This need has been influenced by an aging population and increased demand for acute and intensive care services.”

This acute care nurse practitioner track will educate students on how to diagnose and treat patients experiencing acute illnesses or exacerbations of chronic illness. Examples of these illnesses include heart attacks, strokes, traumatic injuries, and severe bloodstream infections.

“We are excited to offer this track so that we can provide Christian nurses with the opportunity to shine the light of the Gospel in areas where people may need to hear it the most,” said Grimm.

To begin your application, go to cedarville.edu/gradnursing.